FedEx (FDX) & International Consoltd Airlns Grp (ICAGY) Financial Comparison

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and International Consoltd Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FedEx and International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedEx 6.99% 21.65% 7.43% International Consoltd Airlns Grp 8.96% 139.43% 25.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of FedEx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of International Consoltd Airlns Grp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of FedEx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FedEx and International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedEx $60.32 billion 1.05 $3.00 billion $12.30 19.21 International Consoltd Airlns Grp $25.95 billion 0.28 $2.26 billion $2.32 7.53

FedEx has higher revenue and earnings than International Consoltd Airlns Grp. International Consoltd Airlns Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FedEx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FedEx and International Consoltd Airlns Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedEx 0 2 19 0 2.90 International Consoltd Airlns Grp 1 4 2 0 2.14

FedEx presently has a consensus price target of $282.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Given FedEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FedEx is more favorable than International Consoltd Airlns Grp.

Dividends

FedEx pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FedEx has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

FedEx has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consoltd Airlns Grp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FedEx beats International Consoltd Airlns Grp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports. This segment also publishes customs duty and tax information; and offers transportation management and temperature-controlled transportation services. Its TNT Express segment provides international express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and business-to-consumer services. The company's FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages, as well as offers integrated supply chain management solutions. Its FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight and freight-shipping services. As of May 31, 2017, this segment operated approximately 66,000 vehicles and trailers from a network of approximately 370 service centers. The company's FedEx Services segment provides sale, marketing, information technology, communication, customer, technical support, billing and collection, and other back-office support services; FedEx Mobile, a suite of solutions to track packages, create shipping labels, view account-specific rate quotes, and access drop-off location information; copying and digital printing, professional finishing, document creation, direct mail, signs and graphics, computer rentals, and ground shipping and time-definite shipping services; and packing services, supplies, and boxes. FedEx Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

International Consoltd Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A318, Airbus A319, Airbus A340-600, Boeing 787-800, Embraer E190 and Boeing 777-200, among others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin. The Company’s brands include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, IAG Cargo and Avios.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.