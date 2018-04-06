Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $14.34

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 123091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FENC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $232.29, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of -0.32.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $9,705,444.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 58,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Adherex Technologies Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

