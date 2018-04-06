Fenner (OTCMKTS:FNERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fenner (OTCMKTS:FNERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Fenner plc is a polymer technology company, which manufactures and distributes conveyor belting and reinforced precision polymer products. It operates through the Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products segments. Engineered Conveyor Solutions segment manufactures rubber ply, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications. Advanced Engineered Products segment manufactures precision polymer products including precision drives for computer peripherals, copiers and ATMs; problem solving power transmission and motion transfer components; silicone and complex hoses; seals and sealing solutions for the fluid power and oil and gas industries; technical textiles for medical and industrial applications and silicone based products and fluropolymer components for fluid and gas handling. Fenner plc is headquartered in Hessle, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FNERF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337. Fenner has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

About Fenner

