Ferguson (FERG) PT Raised to GBX 5,985 at Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 5,950 ($83.52) to GBX 5,985 ($84.01) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,250 ($87.73) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ICAP reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($88.43) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($88.43) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,500 ($91.24) to GBX 6,280 ($88.15) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,827.67 ($81.80).

LON FERG opened at GBX 5,262 ($73.86) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 4,427 ($62.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,722 ($80.32).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,378 ($75.49), for a total transaction of £355,808.48 ($499,450.42).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

