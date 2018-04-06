Ferguson (FERGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FERGY. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

FERGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 130,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,561.52, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

