Ferrexpo (FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from GBX 260 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.51) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 247.64 ($3.48) to GBX 340 ($4.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.09) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.82) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.14 ($3.33).

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 232 ($3.26) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 136.88 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.60 ($4.58).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

