Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (FEVR)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FEVR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,850 ($40.01) to GBX 3,350 ($47.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,350 ($32.99) to GBX 3,300 ($46.32) in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($43.51) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price target on the stock. Finally, Investec reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($32.71) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,863.33 ($40.19).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,712.68 ($38.08) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,353.93 ($19.01) and a one year high of GBX 2,926 ($41.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 7.64 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $3.01.

In other news, insider Andrew Branchflower sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,596 ($36.44), for a total value of £698,453.80 ($980,423.64).

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/fevertree-drinks-fevr-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-shore-capital-updated.html.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.