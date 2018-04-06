Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of FCAU opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42,469.37, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth $9,874,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 154,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 103,424 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Nomura” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-fcau-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-nomura-updated-updated.html.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

