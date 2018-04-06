Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.67% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FENY. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,612.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,068,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,844 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Blue Granite Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $19.02 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/fidelity-msci-energy-index-etf-feny-shares-sold-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.