Fifth Third Bank (FITB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The performance was supported by the company’s decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s ongoing strategic efforts, such as Project North Star, will likely boost its efficiency and revenues over the long run. Also, margin pressure seems to be easing gradually due to the Fed’s interest rate hikes and improving economic backdrop. However, elevated expenses on the company’s branch digitization initiative and legal issues remain concerns. Nevertheless, Fifth Third's improving credit quality remains a tailwind.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bank from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,668. The firm has a market cap of $22,175.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Fifth Third Bank has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $34.57.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Fifth Third Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fifth Third Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Fifth Third Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $154,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $246,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,553.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,978 shares of company stock worth $6,033,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bank Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

