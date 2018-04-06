Filip J. L. Gyde Sells 30,798 Shares of Computer Task Group (CTG) Stock

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) SVP Filip J. L. Gyde sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $256,547.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,281.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.24 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Computer Task Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000% of shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

