FIMKrypto Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:FIMK)

FIMKrypto (CURRENCY:FIMK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. FIMKrypto has a total market capitalization of $466,157.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FIMKrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIMKrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIMKrypto has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rimbit (RBT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VPNCoin (VASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000395 BTC.

FIMKrypto Coin Profile

FIMKrypto (CRYPTO:FIMK) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2014. FIMKrypto’s total supply is 886,395,300 coins and its circulating supply is 577,004,618 coins. FIMKrypto’s official Twitter account is @fimktweet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIMKrypto is fimk.fi. The Reddit community for FIMKrypto is /r/fimk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FIMKrypto Coin Trading

FIMKrypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet. It is not currently possible to purchase FIMKrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIMKrypto must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIMKrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

