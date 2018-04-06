Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 12,150 GasLog Partners (GLOP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.60, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.45 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 33.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

