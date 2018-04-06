Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,073 Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (VONE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (NASDAQ:VONE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $122.12 on Friday. Vanguard Scottsdale Funds has a one year low of $106.89 and a one year high of $131.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4379 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

