3,263 Shares in Eaton Co. (ETN) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,054,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after buying an additional 1,330,521 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after buying an additional 705,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,679,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 849.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 668,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,785,000 after buying an additional 597,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,289,238.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,648,356.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $465,663.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,086.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.25. 2,434,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,864. The firm has a market cap of $34,273.97, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Eaton Co. has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “3,263 Shares in Eaton Co. (ETN) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/financial-advocates-investment-management-takes-position-in-eaton-co-plc-etn-updated-updated.html.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.