Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $278,000 Position in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio (DWIN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio (NASDAQ:DWIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.28% of PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWIN. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

DWIN opened at $25.24 on Friday. PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This is a positive change from PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

