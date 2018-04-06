5,205 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,686,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,627,000 after acquiring an additional 190,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,317,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,629 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,547,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,800,000 after acquiring an additional 710,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,358,000 after buying an additional 408,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,126,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,619,000 after buying an additional 1,557,929 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

NYSE:XEL opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

