Head-To-Head Review: Transition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTHI) and Baxalta (BXLT)

Baxalta (NYSE: BXLT) and Transition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTHI) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Baxalta pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Transition Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Baxalta has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Baxalta and Transition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxalta 9.37% 14.28% 4.62% Transition Therapeutics N/A -58.00% -47.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baxalta and Transition Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxalta 0 0 0 0 N/A Transition Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baxalta and Transition Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxalta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Transition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baxalta beats Transition Therapeutics on 5 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baxalta Company Profile

Baxalta Incorporated (Baxalta) is a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of differentiated therapies that seek to address medical needs across various disease areas, including hemophilia, immunology and oncology. Baxalta’s categories of products include Hemophilia products, such as Advate, Adynovate, Recombinate, Hemofil M, Immunate, Immunine, Rixubis and Prothromplex Total; Inhibitor Therapies products, including FEIBA and OBIZUR; Immunoglobulin Therapies products, which include GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, HYQVIA, GAMMAGARD S/D and SUBCUVIA; BioTherapeutics products, including FLEXBUMIN, BUMINATE, ARALAST NP, GLASSIA NP and CEPROTIN, and Oncology product, such as ONCASPAR. Baxalta Company develops, manufactures and markets a portfolio of treatments for hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, burns and shock, and other chronic and acute medical conditions, as well as oncology treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Transition Therapeutics Company Profile

Transition Therapeutics Inc. is a product-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s principal business activity is the researching and developing of therapeutic agents. The Company is developing therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) and metabolic disease indications. The Company’s technologies are focused on the treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes. The Company’s subsidiary, Transition Therapeutics Ireland Limited (Transition Ireland), is developing two drug candidates: neuropsychiatric candidate ELND005 and androgen deficiency candidate TT701. The Company’s subsidiary, Waratah Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Waratah), is developing diabetes drug candidate TT401. The Company’s other two entities provide development services in support of the clinical and non-clinical activities of Transition Ireland and Waratah.

