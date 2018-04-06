Financial Analysis: Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY) vs. POSCO (PKX)

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS: FSUGY) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and POSCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortescue Metals Group $8.45 billion 1.22 $2.09 billion N/A N/A POSCO $54.59 billion 0.44 $2.51 billion $3.57 20.90

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Fortescue Metals Group.

Volatility and Risk

Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POSCO has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fortescue Metals Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. POSCO pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. POSCO pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and POSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortescue Metals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A POSCO 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and POSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A POSCO 4.59% 5.84% 3.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of POSCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

POSCO beats Fortescue Metals Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

About POSCO

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas. The construction segment includes planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings, both in Korea and overseas. The others segment includes power generation, liquefied natural gas (LNG) logistics, and network and system integration.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.