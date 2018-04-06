Critical Survey: Schneider Electric (SBGSY) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) and Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hubbell and Schneider Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell 6.63% 20.16% 8.97% Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hubbell has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hubbell and Schneider Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell 0 1 5 0 2.83 Schneider Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hubbell currently has a consensus price target of $152.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.85%. Given Hubbell’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hubbell is more favorable than Schneider Electric.

Dividends

Hubbell pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Schneider Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hubbell pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schneider Electric pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Schneider Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hubbell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hubbell and Schneider Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell $3.67 billion 1.78 $243.10 million $5.93 20.05 Schneider Electric $27.95 billion 1.80 $2.43 billion $0.95 17.83

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Hubbell. Schneider Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hubbell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hubbell beats Schneider Electric on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Buildings, Infrastructure, Industry, and IT. The Building business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Infrastructure business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions to customers in oil and gas, electric utilities, and transportation markets. The Industry business provides automation and control solutions for customers in water, mining minerals and metals, and food beverages industries, as well as OEMs. The IT business offers power and cooling services for banking and insurance, IT, and cloud and telecom customers. Schneider Electric S.E. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France.

