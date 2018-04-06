Financial Analysis: Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) versus Its Rivals

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ: UBNT) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ubiquiti Networks to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.3% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ubiquiti Networks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks 1 3 0 0 1.75 Ubiquiti Networks Competitors 281 1279 1801 99 2.50

Ubiquiti Networks presently has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential downside of 21.07%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Ubiquiti Networks’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubiquiti Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti Networks’ rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks $865.27 million $257.50 million 23.51 Ubiquiti Networks Competitors $3.90 billion $104.43 million 14.49

Ubiquiti Networks’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ubiquiti Networks. Ubiquiti Networks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks 15.73% 47.42% 25.83% Ubiquiti Networks Competitors -215.91% -27.09% -14.93%

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks rivals beat Ubiquiti Networks on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

