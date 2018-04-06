Double Hull Tankers (NYSE:DHT) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Double Hull Tankers (NYSE: DHT) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Double Hull Tankers to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Double Hull Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Double Hull Tankers has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Double Hull Tankers’ rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Double Hull Tankers and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Double Hull Tankers $355.05 million $6.60 million 27.92 Double Hull Tankers Competitors $311.95 million -$36.87 million -6.50

Double Hull Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Double Hull Tankers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Double Hull Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Double Hull Tankers pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 409.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Double Hull Tankers and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Double Hull Tankers 0 1 6 0 2.86 Double Hull Tankers Competitors 333 876 1001 10 2.31

Double Hull Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 54.27%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 40.78%. Given Double Hull Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Double Hull Tankers is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Double Hull Tankers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Double Hull Tankers 1.86% 1.61% 0.84% Double Hull Tankers Competitors -19.92% 2.23% -0.48%

Summary

Double Hull Tankers beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Double Hull Tankers

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

