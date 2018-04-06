Financial Comparison: Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) (IRS) vs. City Developments (CDEVY)

Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) (NYSE: IRS) and City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) and City Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) 11.83% 8.93% 1.69% City Developments 14.95% 4.98% 2.94%

Volatility and Risk

Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Developments has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of City Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Developments pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) and City Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) 0 1 0 0 2.00 City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) and City Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) $4.81 billion 0.30 $196.04 million $2.00 12.57 City Developments $2.77 billion 3.15 $390.04 million $0.51 18.83

City Developments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA). Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA) beats City Developments on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad An�nima (IRSA)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Malls, Offices and Others, Sales and Developments, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a Singapore-listed international real estate operating company with a global presence spanning 97 locations in 26 countries. As one of Singapore's largest companies by market capitalisation, its income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls, totalling over 18 million square feet of floor area globally. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world's largest hotel groups ? its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore's largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest landbanks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets ? UK, US, China, Japan and Australia.

