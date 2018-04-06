Financial Comparison: J2 Global (JCOM) vs. Digiliti Money Group (DGLT)

J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) and Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get J2 Global alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for J2 Global and Digiliti Money Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J2 Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Digiliti Money Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

J2 Global currently has a consensus target price of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. Digiliti Money Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,566.67%. Given Digiliti Money Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digiliti Money Group is more favorable than J2 Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J2 Global and Digiliti Money Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J2 Global $1.12 billion 3.42 $139.42 million $5.41 14.41 Digiliti Money Group $7.97 million 0.11 -$15.16 million N/A N/A

J2 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Digiliti Money Group.

Dividends

J2 Global pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Digiliti Money Group does not pay a dividend. J2 Global pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

J2 Global has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digiliti Money Group has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares J2 Global and Digiliti Money Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J2 Global 12.47% 26.82% 11.10% Digiliti Money Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Digiliti Money Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of J2 Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Digiliti Money Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

J2 Global beats Digiliti Money Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations. This segment provides online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer names; on-demand voice and unified communications services under the eVoice and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, and SugarSync names; email security,, encryption, archival, and perimeter protection solutions services under the FuseMail name; email marketing services under the Campaigner name; and customer relationship management solutions and customer support services. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of Web properties, including IGN.com, Mashable.com, PCMag.com, HumbleBundle.com, Speedtest.net, AskMen.com, MedPageToday.com, Offers.com, and Everydayhealth.com that offer technology products, gaming and lifestyle products and services, news and commentary related products, speed testing for Internet and network connections, and online deals and discounts for consumers, as well as professional networking tools, targeted emails, and white papers for IT professionals. This segment also sells display and video advertising solutions, as well as targets advertising across the Internet; sells business-to-business leads for IT vendors; promotes deals and discounts on its Web properties for consumers; and licenses the right to use PCMag's Editors' Choice logo and other copyrighted editorial content to businesses. The company was formerly known as j2 Global Communications, Inc. and changed its name to j2 Global, Inc. in December 2011. j2 Global, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Digiliti Money Group

Digiliti Money Group, Inc., formerly Digiliti Money, Inc., is a technology solutions and services provider to the financial services industry. The Company’s solutions and services enable its clients, such as banks, credit unions and alternative financial services providers (AFS) to offer their customers remote deposit capture (RDC) and prepaid mobile money technologies and related services. It offers RDC products for businesses and consumers; mobile money management products for consumers, and training and support services for its financial services industry customers. The RDC products are offered to banks and credit unions in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Its mobile money management products are offered to traditional financial institutions (FIs), as well as AFS in the United States, Canada and Latin America. These FIs and AFS providers include banks, credit unions, prepaid card issuers, check cashers and payday lenders.

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.