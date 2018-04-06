Financial Comparison: XO Group (XOXO) vs. FTD Companies (FTD)

XO Group (NYSE: XOXO) and FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

XO Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTD Companies has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XO Group and FTD Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XO Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 FTD Companies 0 2 0 0 2.00

XO Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. FTD Companies has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Given FTD Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTD Companies is more favorable than XO Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XO Group and FTD Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XO Group $160.56 million 3.31 $5.53 million $0.39 52.97 FTD Companies $1.08 billion 0.13 -$83.19 million $0.45 11.33

XO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTD Companies. FTD Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XO Group and FTD Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XO Group 3.45% 5.76% 4.82% FTD Companies -13.26% 5.44% 2.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of XO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of FTD Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of XO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of FTD Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XO Group beats FTD Companies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

XO Group Company Profile

XO Group Inc. is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters). The Knot is the wedding resource and marketplace that engages, matches and connects couples. The Bump is a pregnancy and parenting brand, providing personalized information, content and tools. The Nest is a brand focused on nesters setting up homes and navigating their lives together. GigMasters is an event marketplace for finding and booking the entertainment and vendors for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries and corporate events, among others. The Company’s product offerings include Online Media Advertising, Transactions, and Publishing and Other.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. The company also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other specialty foods, personalized gifts, fresh fruit baskets, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members. FTD Companies, Inc. offers its products under the ProFlowers, ProPlants, Shari's Berries, Personal Creations, Mercury Man logo, FTD, Interflora, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, Ink Cards, Postagram, and Gifts.com through its Websites, associated mobile sites and applications, and telephone. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

