Financial Contrast: Brown-Forman (BF.B) vs. Coca-Cola Amatil (CCLAY)

Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF.B) and Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola Amatil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown-Forman 0 12 1 0 2.08 Coca-Cola Amatil 1 0 1 0 2.00

Brown-Forman currently has a consensus target price of $47.22, suggesting a potential downside of 14.24%. Given Brown-Forman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brown-Forman is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Volatility & Risk

Brown-Forman has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola Amatil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman $3.86 billion 6.86 $669.00 million $1.38 39.90 Coca-Cola Amatil $3.78 billion 1.37 $341.46 million N/A N/A

Brown-Forman has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Brown-Forman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Coca-Cola Amatil shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Brown-Forman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brown-Forman pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Coca-Cola Amatil pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Brown-Forman pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola Amatil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman 18.15% 55.27% 16.02% Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brown-Forman beats Coca-Cola Amatil on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey, Finlandia Vodkas, Finlandia RTDs, Korbel California Brandy, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbons, el Jimador Tequilas, el Jimador New Mix RTDs, Herradura Tequilas, Canadian Mist Canadian Whisky, Sonoma-Cutrer California Wines, Early Times Kentucky Whisky and Bourbon, Chambord Liqueur, Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon, Antiguo Tequila, Pepe Lopez Tequila, Santa Dose Cachaca and Collingwood Canadian Whisky.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products. The company offers its beverages under Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, PowerAde, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Monster, Mother, Zico Coconut Water, Coca-Cola, BU, Nature's Own Water, Golden Crush, Minute Maid, L&P, Kiwi Blue, Frubu, Fiji Water, Jucy, Coke Zero, Diet Coca-Cola, Keri Juice, Schweppes, Grinders Coffee, Baker Halls, SPC, SPC ProVital, Ardmona, Goulburn Valley, IXL, Henry Jones, Taylor's, and Perfect Fruit brands, as well as alcohol under the Coors, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig cider, Yenda, Pressman's, Bounty Rum, and Fiji Rum brand names. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

