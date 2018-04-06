Financial Contrast: Energous (WATT) vs. Emerson Electric (EMR)

Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Energous has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerson Electric has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Emerson Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Emerson Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energous and Emerson Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00 Emerson Electric 2 6 7 0 2.33

Energous presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.61%. Emerson Electric has a consensus target price of $69.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Emerson Electric.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and Emerson Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $1.15 million 339.11 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -6.71 Emerson Electric $15.26 billion 2.73 $1.52 billion $2.64 24.88

Emerson Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerson Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Emerson Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Energous does not pay a dividend. Emerson Electric pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emerson Electric has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Emerson Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -4,278.77% -312.80% -248.87% Emerson Electric 10.09% 20.73% 9.05%

Summary

Emerson Electric beats Energous on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control. Its technology can be utilized in a range of devices, including wearables, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, tablets, e-book readers, keyboards, mice, remote controls, rechargeable lights, cylindrical batteries and any other device with similar charging requirements that would otherwise need a battery or a connection to a power outlet. The Company is engaged in developing a solution that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three-dimensional (3D) RF energy pocket (RF energy pocket). It is also engaged in developing its transmitter technology to mesh, to form a wire-free charging network.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, automotive, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides services for climate control industry, such as residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, and commercial and industrial refrigeration. This segment supplies compressors; thermostats; monitoring equipment and electronic controls for gas and electric heating systems; gas valves for furnaces and water heaters; ignition systems for furnaces; sensors and thermistors for home appliances; and temperature sensors and controls. It also offers reciprocating, scroll and screw compressors; precision flow controls; system diagnostics and controls that provide precise temperature management; and environmental control systems. This segment also provides tools for professionals and homeowners; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

