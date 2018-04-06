Financial Contrast: Trinity Biotech (TRIB) vs. Its Competitors

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Trinity Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Biotech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech $99.14 million $2.30 million 19.08 Trinity Biotech Competitors $308.35 million $18.66 million -40.93

Trinity Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Biotech. Trinity Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech -40.62% 2.37% 0.99% Trinity Biotech Competitors -884.88% -64.84% -17.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Biotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Biotech Competitors 101 367 567 18 2.48

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Trinity Biotech’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc (Trinity Biotech) develops, acquires, manufactures and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The Company’s products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious and sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes, and disorders of the liver and intestine. It operates through two segments: the Americas and Rest of World. Its products are classified as POC, emergency medicine, clinical laboratory and blood bank screening. Its POC brands include Uni-Gold and Recombigen. Emergency medicine diagnostics refer to its acute care testing, STAT labs, pre/post-operative units, physician office labs and the central laboratory. Trinity Biotech supplies clinical laboratory market with reagent products and other products through its clinical chemistry business. Trinity Biotech’s blood bank screening business unit manufactures products to screen donated blood for transfusion-transmissible infections.

