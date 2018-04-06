Financial Contrast: Verisign (VRSN) versus Callidus Software (CALD)

Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN) and Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Verisign has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callidus Software has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verisign and Callidus Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisign 1 3 0 0 1.75 Callidus Software 0 9 3 0 2.25

Verisign currently has a consensus price target of $106.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.88%. Callidus Software has a consensus price target of $33.10, suggesting a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Callidus Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callidus Software is more favorable than Verisign.

Profitability

This table compares Verisign and Callidus Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisign 39.25% -36.88% 17.13% Callidus Software -8.01% -4.16% -2.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verisign and Callidus Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisign $1.17 billion 9.94 $457.24 million $3.68 32.40 Callidus Software $253.09 million 9.45 -$20.27 million ($0.19) -189.47

Verisign has higher revenue and earnings than Callidus Software. Callidus Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Callidus Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verisign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Callidus Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS). Security Services provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) Protection Services and Managed DNS Services. DDoS Protection Services supports online business continuity by providing monitoring and mitigation services against DDoS attacks. Managed DNS Services is a hosting service that delivers DNS resolution for the availability of Web-based systems.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc. provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage. It offers Lead to Money suite and technology solutions, which include sales performance management solutions, such as Commissions, Territory and Quota, and SalesMotivate; Sales Execution solutions, including Configure Price Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Datahug, and Revsym; and Customer Engagement solutions comprising Marketing Automation, Voice of the Customer, and ServiceMotivate. The company also provides Sales Enablement and Learning solutions consisting of Enablement, Litmos Learning Management System, Litmos Heroes, and Coaching; Technology solutions, including Database Management System, Thunderbridge Advanced Analytics, Thunderbridge Augmented Intelligence, Workflow, and Connect Enterprise; and Vertical Solutions, such as Producer Pro, Telco Dealer Pro, Incentive Compensation Management, and DS Pro. In addition, it offers a range of services comprising professional, business process outsourcing, maintenance and technical support, and education services Callidus Software Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

