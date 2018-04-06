Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) (NASDAQ:CIU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000. iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) makes up 7.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.12% of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,900,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,465,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,060,000 after acquiring an additional 72,323 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 986,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 188,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) alerts:

CIU opened at $106.78 on Friday. iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bn has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $110.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/financial-life-advisors-acquires-new-stake-in-ishares-lehman-intermdte-credit-bndetf-ciu-updated-updated.html.

About iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF)

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.