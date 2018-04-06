Financial Life Advisors Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,129,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,847,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,645,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,445,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,439,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $164.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $172.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.2363 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

