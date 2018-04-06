Financial Life Advisors Invests $2.85 Million in iShares Trust (BATS:USMV) Stock

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Trust (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. iShares Trust comprises about 2.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of iShares Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 80,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $52.39 on Friday. iShares Trust has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

