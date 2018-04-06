Head to Head Comparison: China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) versus Allegiant Air (ALGT)

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Allegiant Air pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. China Southern Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allegiant Air pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Southern Airlines pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Southern Airlines has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Allegiant Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of China Southern Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Allegiant Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allegiant Air has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Southern Airlines has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Air and China Southern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Air 12.96% 31.47% 8.07% China Southern Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegiant Air and China Southern Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Air $1.50 billion 1.84 $194.90 million $9.55 18.02 China Southern Airlines $18.92 billion 0.53 $882.22 million $3.84 13.21

China Southern Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Air. China Southern Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allegiant Air and China Southern Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Air 1 6 6 0 2.38 China Southern Airlines 0 1 1 0 2.50

Allegiant Air presently has a consensus price target of $163.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Allegiant Air’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allegiant Air is more favorable than China Southern Airlines.

Summary

Allegiant Air beats China Southern Airlines on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiant Air Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 2, 2018, it operated a fleet of 37 MD-80 aircraft and 53 Airbus A320 series aircraft provided services on 396 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Airline Transportation Operations and Other segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other transportation services. The company also provides ground, cargo handling, air catering, logistics, freight, and import and export agent services; and is involved in hotel and tour operations. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 702 passenger and cargo transport aircraft. The company operates approximately 2,000 daily flights to 208 destinations in 40 countries and regions. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Southern Air Holding Company.

