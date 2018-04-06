Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ: CWCO) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Consolidated Water to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Consolidated Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Water’s rivals have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Consolidated Water and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Consolidated Water Competitors 86 221 250 13 2.33

Consolidated Water presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 4.24%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Consolidated Water pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Consolidated Water pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Water and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water 9.87% 5.36% 5.03% Consolidated Water Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Water and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water $62.31 million $6.14 million 28.06 Consolidated Water Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.37

Consolidated Water’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water. Consolidated Water is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Consolidated Water beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations. The retail water operations segment produces and supplies water to end users, including residential, commercial and government customers. The bulk water operations segment produces potable water from seawater and sells this water to governments and private customers. The services operations segment provides engineering and management services, including designing and constructing desalination plants, and managing and operating plants owned by affiliated companies. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it provides various services to its customers in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands and Indonesia.

