Comparing Halcon Resources (HK) & SandRidge Mississippian (SDR)

SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDR) and Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian 74.18% 17.64% 17.64% Halcon Resources 141.73% -2.12% -1.01%

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Halcon Resources does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SandRidge Mississippian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian and Halcon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian $20.41 million 2.41 $16.09 million N/A N/A Halcon Resources $377.96 million 2.29 $535.68 million ($0.15) -36.40

Halcon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Mississippian has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halcon Resources has a beta of 3.95, meaning that its stock price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SandRidge Mississippian and Halcon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian 0 0 0 0 N/A Halcon Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75

Halcon Resources has a consensus target price of $10.29, suggesting a potential upside of 88.38%. Given Halcon Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halcon Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian.

Summary

Halcon Resources beats SandRidge Mississippian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Mississippian

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company's properties consisted of royalty interests in initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a subsidiary of SandRidge Exploration and Production, LLC.

About Halcon Resources

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas. The Company’s oil and natural gas assets consist of undeveloped acreage positions in unconventional liquids-rich basins/fields. The Company has reserves in its core resource plays of approximately 143.6 MMBoe, of which over 92% are oil and natural gas liquids, and approximately 55% are proved developed. The Company has working interests in approximately 123,000 net acres prospective in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota.

