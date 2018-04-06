Financial Review: Western Asset Mortgage Capit (WMC) versus Duke Realty (DRE)

Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) and Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and Western Asset Mortgage Capit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $780.93 million 11.72 $1.63 billion $1.24 20.68 Western Asset Mortgage Capit $154.74 million 2.66 $85.10 million $1.15 8.53

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capit. Western Asset Mortgage Capit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Duke Realty and Western Asset Mortgage Capit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 7 4 0 2.36 Western Asset Mortgage Capit 0 1 0 0 2.00

Duke Realty presently has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capit.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Western Asset Mortgage Capit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 197.59% 6.28% 3.80% Western Asset Mortgage Capit 54.99% 13.24% 1.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Western Asset Mortgage Capit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Western Asset Mortgage Capit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capit has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Western Asset Mortgage Capit pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Duke Realty pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Asset Mortgage Capit pays out 107.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Western Asset Mortgage Capit on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 146 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.