Atlas Energy Group (ATLS) versus Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Head-To-Head Review

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan 1.34% 4.38% 1.96% Atlas Energy Group -676.76% N/A -64.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kinder Morgan and Atlas Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan 0 8 11 0 2.58 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus target price of $22.35, indicating a potential upside of 44.21%. Given Kinder Morgan’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kinder Morgan is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Atlas Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan $13.71 billion 2.50 $183.00 million $0.66 23.48 Atlas Energy Group $137.16 million 0.01 -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Dividends

Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Atlas Energy Group does not pay a dividend. Kinder Morgan pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats Atlas Energy Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others. Its Terminals segment is engaged in the ownership and/or operation of liquids and bulk terminal facilities located throughout the United States and portions of Canada, and Jones Act tankers. Its Products Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of refined petroleum products, natural gas liquids and crude oil and condensate pipelines. Its Kinder Morgan Canada segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of the Trans Mountain pipeline system and Jet Fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC is an energy management company, which acquires and develops upstream and midstream oil and gas assets. The Company has ownership interests in the general partner Class A units, and over 23.3% limited partner interest in Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP), which is an independent developer and producer of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids; over 80% general partner interest and approximately 2.1% limited partner interest in Atlas Growth Partners, L.P. (AGP), which conducts natural gas and oil operations in the mid-continent region of the United States, and owns approximately 15.9% general partner interest and over 12% limited partner interest in Lightfoot Capital Partners, L.P. and Lightfoot Capital Partners GP, LLC, its general partner, which incubates new master limited partnerships (MLPs) and invests in existing MLPs. Its segments include ARP, AGP, and Corporate and other. The Company focuses on the development and growth of energy enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.