Financial Survey: Centene (CNC) vs. STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

Centene (NYSE: CNC) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centene and STRATA Skin Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene $48.38 billion 0.39 $828.00 million $5.03 21.28 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 0.17 -$3.33 million $1.97 0.62

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Centene and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene 0 3 14 0 2.82 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centene presently has a consensus price target of $110.81, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 678.69%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Centene.

Profitability

This table compares Centene and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene 1.71% 13.68% 4.08% STRATA Skin Sciences -56.06% -38.57% -14.32%

Volatility & Risk

Centene has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Centene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Centene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centene beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace. Its Specialty Services segment consists of its specialty companies offering a range of healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups and other commercial organizations, as well as to its own subsidiaries.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

