Head-To-Head Survey: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) versus Its Competitors

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Greenlight Capital Re to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -6.96% -5.14% -1.43% Greenlight Capital Re Competitors 3.22% 1.05% -0.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $645.67 million -$44.95 million -12.85 Greenlight Capital Re Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.48

Greenlight Capital Re’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re. Greenlight Capital Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenlight Capital Re and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlight Capital Re Competitors 474 1873 1821 83 2.36

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Greenlight Capital Re’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenlight Capital Re has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re rivals beat Greenlight Capital Re on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events. It conducts its reinsurance operations through two licensed and regulated reinsurance entities: Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (Greenlight Re), based in the Cayman Islands, and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland, Ltd. (GRIL), based in Ireland. Greenlight Re is engaged in writing property and casualty reinsurance business, as well as long term business, such as life insurance, long term disability and long term care, among others. GRIL is a non-life reinsurance undertaking. Verdant Holding Company, Ltd. makes strategic investments in a select group of property and casualty insurers, and general agents.

