Financial Survey: Harmony Gold (HMY) and Its Rivals

Harmony Gold (NYSE: HMY) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Harmony Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold N/A N/A N/A Harmony Gold Competitors -8.65% 3.68% 2.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold $1.42 billion $17.00 million 11.57 Harmony Gold Competitors $1.40 billion $84.21 million 39.55

Harmony Gold has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Harmony Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Harmony Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Harmony Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Harmony Gold pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 49.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harmony Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold 0 2 1 0 2.33 Harmony Gold Competitors 418 1727 1618 67 2.35

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 24.04%. Given Harmony Gold’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold has a beta of -1.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Gold peers beat Harmony Gold on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Harmony Gold Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

