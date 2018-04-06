Reviewing Office Depot (ODP) & Its Rivals

Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) is one of 8 public companies in the “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Office Depot to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Office Depot and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot 1 5 1 0 2.00 Office Depot Competitors 93 521 538 25 2.42

Office Depot presently has a consensus price target of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 144.23%. As a group, “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Office Depot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Office Depot is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Office Depot and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot $10.24 billion $181.00 million 4.62 Office Depot Competitors $3.42 billion $72.37 million 16.12

Office Depot has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Office Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Office Depot pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Office Depot pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 49.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Depot is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Office Depot has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Depot’s rivals have a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Office Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Office Depot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Office Depot and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot 1.76% 11.74% 4.21% Office Depot Competitors -0.58% 9.45% 1.43%

Summary

Office Depot beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Its stores also provide printing, reproduction, mailing, and shipping services. As of December 31, 2017, this division operated 1,378 office supply stores. The Business Solutions division sells office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet sites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The CompuCom division sells information technology (IT) outsourcing services and products in the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica. It offers a range of solutions, including end user computing (tablets, smartphones, laptops, and desktops), data center management, service desk, network infrastructure, and IT workforce solutions. This division serves its customers through IT service and sales representatives and telesales, as well as Internet sites. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, and Grand & Toy. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

