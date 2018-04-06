Contrasting Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rite Aid and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rite Aid $32.85 billion 0.05 $4.05 million $0.06 27.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group $361.43 million 0.91 -$11.45 million $0.75 21.47

Rite Aid has higher revenue and earnings than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rite Aid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rite Aid has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Rite Aid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rite Aid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rite Aid and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rite Aid 2 5 1 0 1.88 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rite Aid currently has a consensus target price of $2.31, indicating a potential upside of 42.36%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.59%. Given Rite Aid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rite Aid is more favorable than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rite Aid and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rite Aid 0.53% -10.19% -0.61% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group -3.17% 7.21% 4.31%

Summary

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group beats Rite Aid on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products. This segment also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and a range of preventive services, including screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment provides healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; offers integrated mail-order and specialty and compounding pharmacy services; and provides infertility treatment, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of June 20, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,500 stores in 31 states of the United States and in the District of Columbia. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood. As of August 1, 2017, it operated 53 restaurants in 23 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

