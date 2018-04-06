Financial Survey: TransDigm Group (TDG) versus SENIOR (SNIRF)

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) and SENIOR (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

TransDigm Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SENIOR has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TransDigm Group and SENIOR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 SENIOR 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransDigm Group presently has a consensus target price of $324.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. Given TransDigm Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than SENIOR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransDigm Group and SENIOR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $3.50 billion 4.59 $596.88 million $12.01 25.68 SENIOR $1.24 billion 1.24 $79.69 million $0.19 19.39

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than SENIOR. SENIOR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransDigm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransDigm Group and SENIOR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 18.95% -27.70% 6.47% SENIOR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TransDigm Group beats SENIOR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. It serves manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About SENIOR

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products. The Flexonics division provides automotive common rails, automotive drain tubes, automotive exhaust connectors, automotive flexible tubes, automotive heat exchangers, automotive high pressure lines, energy components, oil and gas machined components, fabric expansion joints, fuel cells, industrial dampers and diverters, industrial flexible tubing, industrial metal bellows, metal expansion joints, and spring hangers. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.