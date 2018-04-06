FinCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $56.00 (FNC)

FinCoin (CURRENCY:FNC) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, FinCoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinCoin has a total market cap of $77,409.00 and $56.00 worth of FinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FinCoin alerts:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002130 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001075 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001764 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001504 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FinCoin Coin Profile

FinCoin (FNC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. FinCoin’s total supply is 1,812,878,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,878,667 coins. FinCoin’s official website is fincoin.co.

Buying and Selling FinCoin

FinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase FinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for FinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.