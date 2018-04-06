Finisar Co. (FNSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Finisar in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $541,949.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $497,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNSR. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Finisar by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 124,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 114.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 28,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 153.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNSR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,405. The firm has a market cap of $1,729.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Finisar has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.15 million. Finisar had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts expect that Finisar will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

