Finisar (FNSR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Finisar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Finisar and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs set a $15.00 price target on Finisar and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.56.

FNSR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,690. The company has a market capitalization of $1,686.02, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. Finisar has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.15 million. Finisar had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Finisar will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $541,949.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $497,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,209 shares of company stock worth $1,162,329. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNSR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Finisar by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Finisar by 598.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks.

