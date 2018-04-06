Finish Line (FINL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Finish Line had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FINL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. 180,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,103. Finish Line has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.26, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Finish Line’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FINL shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Finish Line from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Finish Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Finish Line by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,760,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finish Line by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 150,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Finish Line by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 119,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finish Line by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finish Line by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 189,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

