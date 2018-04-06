Contrasting FireEye (FEYE) and Appian (APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of FireEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of FireEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and FireEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian N/A N/A N/A FireEye -40.43% -24.93% -8.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Appian and FireEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 3 6 0 0 1.67 FireEye 0 9 14 0 2.61

Appian presently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential downside of 10.19%. FireEye has a consensus target price of $18.28, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. Given FireEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FireEye is more favorable than Appian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Appian and FireEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $176.74 million 9.25 -$31.00 million ($0.61) -44.11 FireEye $751.09 million 4.49 -$303.69 million ($1.09) -16.14

Appian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FireEye. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FireEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FireEye beats Appian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions. The Company’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports and other software elements. The Company’s SAIL technology allows developers to create an application once and deploy it everywhere. The Company’s products include business process management (BPM) software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. The Company provides its services to a range of industries including energy, insurance, health payers and providers, manufacturing, public sector, retail and transportation.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc. provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series). Its Subscription and Services offers Threat Intelligence Subscriptions, Security-as-a-Service Offerings, and Customer Support and Maintenance Services.

