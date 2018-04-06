FireFlyCoin (FFC) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

FireFlyCoin (CURRENCY:FFC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. FireFlyCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of FireFlyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FireFlyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FireFlyCoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033598 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00123127 BTC.

About FireFlyCoin

FireFlyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2013.

Buying and Selling FireFlyCoin

FireFlyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase FireFlyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FireFlyCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FireFlyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

