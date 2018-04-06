First American Bank Buys 1,299 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,389,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,359 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 60,483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,319 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,271. The stock has a market cap of $199,285.36, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

